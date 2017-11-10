As wine begins to boom in Louisville, a new bar opens in NuLu

It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.

Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.

The frustration showed on the face of De'Ron Davis after Indiana was routed by Indiana State in its season opener. (Jamie Owens photo)

The frustration showed on the face of De'Ron Davis after Indiana was routed by Indiana State in its season opener. (Jamie Owens photo)

Paoli teachers offered incentives to leave early in attempt to reduce payroll by nearly $1 million

Paoli teachers offered incentives to leave early in attempt to reduce payroll by nearly $1 million

The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.

The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.

Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.

Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.

Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.

Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the land of bourbon, wine is making a name for itself.

Louisville’s newest wine bar, Nouvelle, is preparing for its grand opening Saturday night, and it’s adding to a bigger trend for wine drinkers in Kentucky.

The bar’s owners describe it as a little hidden gem, tucked away off East Market Street around the corner from Garage Bar. Nouvelle’s owners, Lauren and Scott Justice and Aaron Dawkins, closed on the property three months ago and have turned it into a serene space for wine lovers.

“Our idea here was to just really put wine in the forefront,” said Aaron Dawkins, Nouvelle’s sommelier.

He said there is a little bit of everything at the bar. There are regional wines that are more accessible and familiar, and there are also unique wines the average Joe might never have the chance to try otherwise.

“Whether you’re an old hat, and you can talk about the intricacies of a specific region, or whether you know you like sweet red, and this is what you’ve had, we want to have something for everyone,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins believes the fascination in wine is spreading through bourbon territory.

“We’ve got restaurants that are carrying 300, 400, 500 selections of wine, which in bourbon country, that’s not something you’d always suspect,” he said.

Nouvelle will cater to that growing intrigue. You can taste wine by the glass in three, six or nine-ounce pours. You can also buy a bottle to enjoy at the bar or to take home.

“While we’ll have anywhere from 40 to 50 wines by the glass, we’re going to grow to about 300 to 400 selections of wine by the bottle,” Dawkins said.

While one new wine bar opens, Louisville’s premier winery is sipping on some sweet success. The Old 502 Winery has grown from selling 600 cases in 2012 to now 13,000 cases annually.

“We may have made wine seem a little more accessible to some people,” said Logan Leet, the winery’s head wine maker.

Leet said the wine industry has been steadily growing, and Old 502 Winery’s popularity is growing right along with it.

“There’s the wine snob down to the occasional wine drinker,” Leet said. “We’ve tried to, I guess, just bring more people into just enjoying wine, period.”

The winery intends to expand distribution to all of Indiana, Ohio and part of Tennessee in the near future. And to Leet, the future for Kentucky’s wine industry is looking like the glass is half full.

And the owners of Nouvelle are also excited to expand already. Dawkins said they intend to partner with different NuLu restaurants and businesses to provide food and charcuterie options. And in the spring, they plan to utilize the property’s garden for patio seating. There are also hopes to have wine tasting and educational events throughout the year. Dawkins is thrilled for more people to learn love wine.

“We just want people to drink more wine,” Dawkins said with a smile. “It’s not about pretension or status symbol. We just want people to drink more wine.”

Nouvelle will open on Saturday with 120 to 150 wines on hand. The grand opening celebration will start at 6 p.m. Saturday. Nouvelle is located at 214 S. Clay Street.

Old 502 Winery will be celebrating five years in business with its Fifth Anniversary and Repeal of Prohibition Party on Dec. 5. At Over the 9 Restaurant from 5-8 p.m., guests can enjoy live music along with food along with beer, wine and spirit tastings. A portion from the sales will benefit the Louisville Youth Group.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.