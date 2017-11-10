Family and friends gather to remember 'loving' Louisville man shot and killed 'execution-style'

It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.

The frustration showed on the face of De'Ron Davis after Indiana was routed by Indiana State in its season opener. (Jamie Owens photo)

Paoli teachers offered incentives to leave early in attempt to reduce payroll by nearly $1 million

The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.

Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.

Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.

"They took a real man ... not just from a family but from a whole city," Hamilton's girlfriend, Yolanda Gaines said.

On Friday night, his family and friends gathered to remember his life.

Police said Hamilton was with two men: Michael Baines III and Robert Scheckles Jr. The trio wound up at a Marathon Gas Station on Charlestown Road , which is where the murder took place.

"Anybody that has lost someone knows that phone call you get ... that fear of being someone dead," Gaines said.

For Gaines, that fear was realized.

"It was scary. It was unbelievable," Gaines said. "I was shaky the whole time."

On Friday night, Hamilton's family gathered to remember his life.

"He always made smile," Gaines said. "He had jokes. He was very funny, loving."

New Albany Police are on the hunt from Baines and Scheckles. They're believed to be armed and dangerous. But even if the pair are caught, Gaines said it will do little to ease her pain.

"There's no arrest, there's no time or anything that they can give that's going to bring Bernard back," she said. "I just want to be that voice for Bernard. He can't speak for himself. We just want justice."

New Albany Police is asking anyone with information about Baines and Scheckles to give them a call.

