Family and friends gather to remember 'loving' Louisville man sh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family and friends gather to remember 'loving' Louisville man shot and killed 'execution-style'

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.

"They took a real man ... not just from a family but from a whole city,"  Hamilton's girlfriend, Yolanda Gaines said.

On Friday night, his family and friends gathered to remember his life. 

Police said Hamilton was with two men: Michael Baines III and Robert Scheckles Jr. The trio wound up at a Marathon Gas Station on Charlestown Road , which is where the murder took place.

"Anybody that has lost someone knows that phone call you get ... that fear of being someone dead," Gaines said.

For Gaines, that fear was realized.

"It was scary. It was unbelievable," Gaines said. "I was shaky the whole time."

On Friday night, Hamilton's family gathered to remember his life. 

"He always made smile," Gaines said. "He had jokes. He was very funny, loving."

New Albany Police are on the hunt from Baines and Scheckles. They're believed to be armed and dangerous. But even if the pair are caught, Gaines said it will do little to ease her pain. 

"There's no arrest, there's no time or anything that they can give that's going to bring Bernard back," she said. "I just want to be that voice for Bernard. He can't speak for himself. We just want justice."

New Albany Police is asking anyone with information about Baines and Scheckles to give them a call. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.