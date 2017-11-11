Operation Christmas Child collection begins Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual event to help kids in need all over the world this holiday returns. Collection for Operation Christmas Child is November 13-20.

Operation Christmas Child is a branch of Samaritan's Purse, an international organization that provides relief efforts to kids around the world. Operation Christmas child will supply gifts to kids in more than 130 countries. Last year, local volunteers with Samaritan's Purse packed and sent nearly 39,000 shoe boxes.

Any type of shoe box is accepted. The most important item is school supplies. Hygiene products like a washcloth and at least one special toy are encouraged. Toothpaste and candy are no longer allowed.

"It's a gift to many children who will never receive another gift otherwise to give them the things that they need as well as let them know about God and that people love them all across the world, says Lisa Steen of Operation Christmas Child.

For more information and to find the closest drop-off location, click here.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.