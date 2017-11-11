POLICE: Indiana volunteer firefighter killed after being run ove - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Indiana volunteer firefighter killed after being run over by fellow firefighter

(Image Source: Indiana State Police) (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a volunteer firefighter was killed Friday night after he was hit by another firefighter who was driving drunk while responding to the scene of a crash.

According to a news release, the crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. It happened along Old Highway 50, just west of County Road 800 East in Daviess County.

Officials say deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff's Department and three firefighters from the Montgomery and Cannelburg Fire Departments responded to the scene. According to police, the three firefighters came to the scene in their own personal vehicles.

Police say a fourth firefighter, 26-year-old Colby Blake from Cannelburg, was headed east in a 2006 Dodge Ram Truck.

Authorities say as Blake approached the scene, he hit the back of another Dodge Ram truck that was parked along the south side of the road.

Blake's truck continued to travel east, before it hit a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 27-year-old Kendall Murphy of Montgomery, according to police. Investigators say Murphy was one of the responding firefighters and was standing outside his vehicle, when he was hit by Blake's truck.

Officials say Blake crashed into a 2007 Ford F350, which belonged to another firefighter, before coming to a stop.

Police say Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to authorities, Blake was not injured in the crash. Officials say Blake had a blood alcohol level of 0.21 percent.

Blake is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving.

He is being held at the Daviess County Security Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

