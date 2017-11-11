POLICE: Indiana volunteer firefighter killed after being run over by fellow firefighter

Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.

Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.

The frustration showed on the face of De'Ron Davis after Indiana was routed by Indiana State in its season opener. (Jamie Owens photo)

The frustration showed on the face of De'Ron Davis after Indiana was routed by Indiana State in its season opener. (Jamie Owens photo)

It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Paoli teachers offered incentives to leave early in attempt to reduce payroll by nearly $1 million

Paoli teachers offered incentives to leave early in attempt to reduce payroll by nearly $1 million

The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.

The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.

Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.

Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.

Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.

Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a volunteer firefighter was killed Friday night after he was hit by another firefighter who was driving drunk while responding to the scene of a crash.

According to a news release, the crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. It happened along Old Highway 50, just west of County Road 800 East in Daviess County.

Officials say deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff's Department and three firefighters from the Montgomery and Cannelburg Fire Departments responded to the scene. According to police, the three firefighters came to the scene in their own personal vehicles.

Police say a fourth firefighter, 26-year-old Colby Blake from Cannelburg, was headed east in a 2006 Dodge Ram Truck.

Authorities say as Blake approached the scene, he hit the back of another Dodge Ram truck that was parked along the south side of the road.

Blake's truck continued to travel east, before it hit a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 27-year-old Kendall Murphy of Montgomery, according to police. Investigators say Murphy was one of the responding firefighters and was standing outside his vehicle, when he was hit by Blake's truck.

Officials say Blake crashed into a 2007 Ford F350, which belonged to another firefighter, before coming to a stop.

Police say Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, Blake was not injured in the crash. Officials say Blake had a blood alcohol level of 0.21 percent.

Blake is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving.

He is being held at the Daviess County Security Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.