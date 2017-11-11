Officials identify Louisville woman killed in DUI crash near Shepherdsville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified a Louisville woman killed in a DUI crash on Friday near Shepherdsville.

Pioneer Village Police said the two-car crash happened on Preston Highway near Pioneer Trail.

35-year-old Hannah Compton of Louisville was killed. She was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the crash, according to police.

Compton's 11-year-old son was in the back seat of the car when the crash happened, and was brought to a Louisville hospital to be checked out as a precaution before being released to his family.

Police also say a Shepherdsville woman was arrested and charged in connection with the crash.

Stephane Coy, of Shepherdsville, was arrested and charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

She is being held at the Bullitt County Jail.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. This story will be updated.

