Officials identify Louisville woman killed in DUI crash near She - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials identify Louisville woman killed in DUI crash near Shepherdsville

Posted: Updated:
Stephane Coy (Image Source: Pioneer Village Police) Stephane Coy (Image Source: Pioneer Village Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified a Louisville woman killed in a DUI crash on Friday near Shepherdsville. 

Pioneer Village Police said the two-car crash happened on Preston Highway near Pioneer Trail. 

35-year-old Hannah Compton of Louisville was killed. She was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the crash, according to police.

Compton's 11-year-old son was in the back seat of the car when the crash happened, and was brought to a Louisville hospital to be checked out as a precaution before being released to his family. 

Police also say a Shepherdsville woman was arrested and charged in connection with the crash. 

Stephane Coy, of Shepherdsville, was arrested and charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

She is being held at the Bullitt County Jail.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.