Police arrest Shepherdsville woman after fatal DUI crash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest Shepherdsville woman after fatal DUI crash

Stephane Coy (Image Source: Pioneer Village Police) Stephane Coy (Image Source: Pioneer Village Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Shepherdsville woman in connection with a fatal DUI crash.

Pioneer Village Police say Stephane Coy, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Friday.

Authorities say the two-vehicle crash happened on Preston Highway near Pioneer Trail.

Police say a female passenger was killed. Officials have not released the victim's name.

Coy is charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

She is being held at the Bullitt County Jail. 

