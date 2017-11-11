Police arrest Shepherdsville woman after fatal DUI crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Shepherdsville woman in connection with a fatal DUI crash.

Pioneer Village Police say Stephane Coy, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Friday.

Authorities say the two-vehicle crash happened on Preston Highway near Pioneer Trail.

Police say a female passenger was killed. Officials have not released the victim's name.

Coy is charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

She is being held at the Bullitt County Jail.

