LACETT | New Albany’s Langford announces his final 3 schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Indiana fans are going to like to hear this.

New Albany basketball star Romeo Langford has announced his final three colleges and the Hoosiers are still very much in the running.

On Saturday, the five-star guard announced Indiana as well as Vanderbilt and Kansas were still in contention to win his services.

Langford is not expected to announce his final decision for a while. He's said in the past it could come as late as April, a few weeks after his finishes out his Bulldogs career.

New Albany begins the new year against Charlestown on November 21st.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.