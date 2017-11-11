Madison Regatta organizers adding entertainment with grant - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Madison Regatta organizers adding entertainment with grant

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Ind. (AP) -- Organizers of an annual southern Indiana hydroplane race are planning to use a $50,000 state grant toward adding musical acts to the event.

Madison Regatta president Dan Cole says the motorsports improvement fund grant can't be used to pay down the organization's debt but he hopes more entertainment and marketing will boost attendance at the event held each July in the Ohio River city.

The Madison Courier reports some money might also be spent on signs, crowd management materials and safety measures.

Cole says the organization already has a committee ready to grow the music festival side of the event and make the regatta more than just a boat race.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.