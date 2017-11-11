CRAWFORD | Post-snap read: Defense (!) sets tone as Louisville beats Virginia 38-21

Louisville played its best overall game of the season and Lamar Jackson made some more NCAA history as the Cardinals pounded Virginia 38-21 in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.More >>
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
Eric Crawford shares five key quotes Tom Jurich made to WDRB.More >>
Bellarmine played Louisville close for 30 minutes before fading late in Tuesday night's exhibition in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Lamar Jackson won't repeat as Heisman Trophy winner, but he still deserves mention as one of the top players in the nation.More >>
Every year around Halloween, Bellarmine throws a scare into an NCAA Division I opponent. Louisville will look to avoid the fear factor when the Knights visit the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.More >>
Indiana was within a touchdown of Wisconsin late in the third quarter, but back-to-back interceptions by the Badgers helped them pull away.More >>
