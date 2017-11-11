BOZICH | Snell sets records as Kentucky routs Vanderbilt

Kentucky went to Vanderbilt as a slight underdog Saturday but the Wildcats routed Vandy, 44-21, and head to Georgia next week with seven victories.More >>
Kentucky went to Vanderbilt as a slight underdog Saturday but the Wildcats routed Vandy, 44-21, and head to Georgia next week with seven victories.More >>
Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.More >>
Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.More >>
David Padgett was a slugging first baseman until he had a growth spurt and became a McDonald's All-American in the same game with LeBron James. Now he is Louisville's basketball coach.More >>
David Padgett was a slugging first baseman until he had a growth spurt and became a McDonald's All-American in the same game with LeBron James. Now he is Louisville's basketball coach.More >>
It's Opening Week in college basketball and some early number suggest that SEC basketball is on the rise. Game One forecasts from Ken Pomeroy and Jeff Sagarin.More >>
It's Opening Week in college basketball and some early number suggest that SEC basketball is on the rise. Game One forecasts from Ken Pomeroy and Jeff Sagarin.More >>
The Kentucky football team has not done anything easily this season -- and that trend continued Saturday when the Wildcats hosts Ole Miss at Kroger Field.More >>
The Kentucky football team has not done anything easily this season -- and that trend continued Saturday when the Wildcats hosts Ole Miss at Kroger Field.More >>
The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.More >>
The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.More >>
With balanced scoring and crisp passing, Louisville won its first exhibition game Monday night, dispatching Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
With balanced scoring and crisp passing, Louisville won its first exhibition game Monday night, dispatching Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.More >>
College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.More >>