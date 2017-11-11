Man indicted in fatal Kentucky shooting of college friend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man indicted in fatal Kentucky shooting of college friend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- A man faces an indictment in the fatal shooting of a friend while both were Western Kentucky University students.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News , Peter G. Gall was formally indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury on a second-degree manslaughter charge in the Sept. 3 death of 21-year-old Kenneth Davis.

The 21-year-old Gall entered a not guilty plea during a September initial court appearance.

An arrest citation says Gall reported the shooting with a shotgun shortly afterward. The citation said Gall "wantonly caused the death of the victim," listing alcohol as a factor.

Previous court testimony has called it an accidental shooting and said the death resulted from horseplay.

Gall was released from jail Sept. 8 on a $100,000 bond.

An arraignment is set for Dec. 11.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

