LACETT | IU beats Illinois, wins 1st B1G game - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | IU beats Illinois, wins 1st B1G game

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –The Indiana Hoosiers hopes of becoming bowl eligible are still alive.  

Needing to win the last three games of the season, the Hoosiers (4-6) got the final stretch of the season started right with a 24-14 win over Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

Senior quarterback Richard Lagow threw for 289 yards on 32-48 passing. He finished the game with two touchdowns and an interception.

The victory snapped a four game losing streak for IU. It was the team’s first conference win of the season (1-6 B1G). The Hoosiers are back in action next Saturday at home against Rutgers. They’ll close out the regular season at Purdue.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.