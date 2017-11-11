LACETT | IU beats Illinois, wins 1st B1G game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –The Indiana Hoosiers hopes of becoming bowl eligible are still alive.

Needing to win the last three games of the season, the Hoosiers (4-6) got the final stretch of the season started right with a 24-14 win over Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

Senior quarterback Richard Lagow threw for 289 yards on 32-48 passing. He finished the game with two touchdowns and an interception.

The victory snapped a four game losing streak for IU. It was the team’s first conference win of the season (1-6 B1G). The Hoosiers are back in action next Saturday at home against Rutgers. They’ll close out the regular season at Purdue.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.