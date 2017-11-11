Over 100 trees planted in Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Saturday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Over 100 trees planted in Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Saturday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Schnitzelburg neighborhood is looking a lot greener, and will get even more green as time goes by thanks to volunteers with Louisville Grows. 

The local organization planted more than 180 trees throughout the neighborhood on Saturday. 

The trees were planted in front yards, back yards, and along sidewalks. 

It was also a milestone, as the group planted tree number 2,000 with the help of Mayor Greg Fischer. 

The group's goal is to plant trees that will grow extra tall, and have a big canopy.

"We are planting a lot of oaks, and a lot of maples that will be 100-year-old trees that are going to be 70, 80, 90-feet tall, and what those trees do is soak up a lot of air pollutants as well as soak up a lot of ground water," said Ked Stanfield with Louisville Grows. 

Other tree planting projects this season will include Phoenix Hill, Park DuValle, and the Portland neighborhoods. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.