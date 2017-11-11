Veterans Day parade marches through Downtown Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Veterans Day parade marches through Downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans Day is a day we remember our veterans and the risks they took to keep our country free, but it's also a day to say thank you. 

Saturday morning, hundreds of people lined Main Street from 3rd to 6th Streets in Downtown Louisville to watch the floats, marching bands, and honor our veterans. 

It was the seventh year for the parade, with more than 80 entries that honored American veterans from all wars, including active duty members and their families. 

"It's not just about veterans," said Frederick Moore, parade committee member. "It's about men and women who are walking those walls tonight carrying a rifle over their shoulder. They are ready for everything, and we sleep a little better each night knowing they are out there."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.