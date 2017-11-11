Groundbreaking and blessing ceremony held for new family birth c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Groundbreaking and blessing ceremony held for new family birth center in southern Indiana

Posted:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Soon-to-be mothers will have another option when it comes to where they will give birth in southern Indiana. 

Saturday, a special groundbreaking and blessing ceremony was held for the new Tree of Life Family Birth Center on Spring Street near Clark Memorial Hospital. 

The center was founded by doctors and midwives who wanted an alternative to giving birth in a hospital. 

It's the first of its kind in the area. 

"In other areas of the country, there are a lot of birth centers and none in the Louisville Metropolitan area, so we felt it was a need that had not been met, and we have the opportunity here to meet that need," Beth Bary Quinkert said. 

Construction officially begins in January. The center plans to open sometime next summer. 

