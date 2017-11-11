28th annual Festival of Trees and Lights held this weekend at Lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

28th annual Festival of Trees and Lights held this weekend at Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bats and baseballs have been replaced with Christmas trees and lights at Louisville's Slugger Field. 

It's all part of the 28th annual Festival of Trees and Lights benefiting Norton Children's Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. 

Hundreds of decorated trees and wreaths are on display, and kids can get their picture taken with Santa, check out the candy shop, or play in the Elf town. 

"So for a lot of people, this is a holiday tradition. It's generations coming. Grandma, mom, kids, and this is their kick-off to the holiday season. For others, it's about supporting a necessity to this community, Norton Children's Hospital," said Amanda Current, with the Children's Hospital Foundation.

The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Admission for adults is $8, and seniors and children are $5 each.

