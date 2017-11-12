McConnell to NYT: I 'misspoke' on tax increase for middle class - WDRB 41 Louisville News

McConnell to NYT: I 'misspoke' on tax increase for middle class in Senate plan

Washington (CNN) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that he "misspoke" when he had previously said nobody in the middle class would get a tax increase under the new GOP plan, according to The New York Times.

"You can't guarantee that absolutely no one sees a tax increase, but what we are doing is targeting levels of income and looking at the average in those levels and the average will be tax relief for the average taxpayer in each of those segments," McConnell told the Times on Friday.

The Kentucky Republican initially said "nobody in the middle class is going to get a tax increase" under the Senate bill that was unveiled on Thursday, according to The New York Times.

    The Senate plan came as the House voted Thursday afternoon along party lines to pass its own bill out of the Ways and Means committee.

