Committee to review allegations that Councilman Dan Johnson violated agreement allowing him to keep seat

Pioneer Village Police said the two-car crash happened on Preston Highway near Pioneer Trail.More >>
Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.More >>
Officials say the suspect had a blood alcohol level of 0.21 percent.More >>
Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.More >>
The Indiana Hoosiers are still in the runningMore >>
Descendants of people buried in the Stuart-Emery Cemetery off Blackiston Mill Road want to block a plan by Clarksville town officials to rebury the remains found during a road project in June.More >>
“I don’t understand what authority (jailers have) to take any money for housing a prisoner if not found guilty,” said former Kentucky Senate President David Williams, a Republican who helped shape the billing fee bill in 2000.More >>
Louisville played its best overall game of the season and Lamar Jackson made some more NCAA history as the Cardinals pounded Virginia 38-21 in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.More >>
