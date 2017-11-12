Committee to review allegations that Councilman Dan Johnson viol - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Committee to review allegations that Councilman Dan Johnson violated agreement allowing him to keep seat

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday, a committee will review allegations against Metro Councilman Dan Johnson. A three-member panel will investigate allegations that Dan Johnson broke an agreement that allowed him to keep his seat on Metro Council.

To keep his seat, Johnson made a deal to only be in City Hall for 20 minutes before and 20 minutes after council meetings.

Johnson is now accused of violating that agreement and the committee is set to meet Monday to review the allegations.

Dan Johnson is accused of sexually harassing several women and grabbing Councilwoman Jessica Green's backside.

The charging committee held a special meeting last week to appoint Councilman Rick Blackwell to the panel.

Councilwoman Jessica Green says she is frustrated with how long it has taken the panel to move forward with the process.

Louisville residents are also voicing their concerns with protesters urging Johnson to resign.

