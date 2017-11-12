New Albany restaurant named one of the 50 Best BBQ Joints in Ame - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany restaurant named one of the 50 Best BBQ Joints in America

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- When it comes to the best barbecue in the country, one website says it can be found in New Albany.

Shawn's Southern BBQ was named one of the 50 Best BBQ Joints in America on msn.com

The list features restaurants from all over the country in BBQ hot spots such as Kansas City and Memphis. Shawn's Southern BBQ is the only place on the list in Indiana. 

"It's crazy. It's incredible," said Shawn Pitts, owner of the restaurant which has been open for three years.

Pitts can be found out behind the restaurant firing up the smokers at 6 a.m. everyday. He believes low and slow and plenty of cherry wood is key to the St. Louis style-ribs that earned the restaurant top honors.

The no-frills, counter-serve joint serves up Tennessee-style BBQ recipes that are generations old. The lists suggests ordering the ribs and the slaw.

Shawn's Southern BBQ is located at 822 State Street in New Albany and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Click here for more information on Shawn's Southern BBQ.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

