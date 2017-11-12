Kentucky company offers stays in Airbnb tree houses

Louisville played its best overall game of the season and Lamar Jackson made some more NCAA history as the Cardinals pounded Virginia 38-21 in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

GERMANTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thinking about booking a mini-getaway this holiday? Look no further than up. Step inside a growing trend: northern Kentucky Airbnbs in the trees.

Tucked back off a side road in Germantown are 200 acres of land and a childhood dream in progress.

"Our father-in-law thought we were crazy. I mean he really did. He said, 'this is never going to work, but if you guys want to do it, have fun,'" says Bill Byrne of EarthJoy Tree Adventures.

Byrne and his wife first taught tree climbing. "We said, 'you know, we've got to add tree houses into this. We've always wanted them,'" Byrne said.

In 2010, they researched and took a workshop from the accomplished arborist, Pete Nelson of Treehouse Masters. "We saw his episodes on Animal Planet and we said, 'Hey Pete. We still need a tree house. Can you come here and build it for us?'"

His crew built the Nelson oasis in three weeks. "Wambam, before we know it, this was all coming together, and we had a tree house and our dreams finally came together."

Stove top, king size bed and couch with a view. It's not your everyday Airbnb.

"When you go up in the trees, your blood pressure drops," Nelson said. "So, I'm so thrilled because it's one of these trends that I think is here to stay and it is so agreeable."

They're booked almost every night. That's despite some resistance in the beginning from family.

"He always said, 'Money doesn't grow on trees.' Well, it does dad. It does and her dad kind of sees that now too. He's pretty amazed that we could take something that seems obscure to some people and make a business out of it that's successful and got me out of the office and away from the desk and having fun out in nature," Byrne said.

They added a second tree house, complete with a bridge and snuggle palace.

"We keep having a new dream and the dream keeps getting bigger. So, it almost seems like we're still in the dream because we want more of these and we want more people to share what we get out of it," Byrne said.

The goal is to build about eight more houses.

"We get so busy, and we get so into our lives and there's sad things that happen and happy things that happen, but there's only happiness that happens when people come and stay in this tree house," Byrne said.

To book an overnight stay, it's around $247 per night. Running water and a restroom are available at the front of the property, which the Byrnes hope to renovate. For more information, to book a stay or a tree climb experience, click here.

Byrne said the Nelson tree house was about $110,000 to build. The Aliyah, built by Canopy Kings, was $75,000.

