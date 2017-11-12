Man accused of firing shots from his car in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after a man was shot and killed in the Highlands area, the neighborhood sees more gunfire.

Police arrested 31-year-old Dimitru Alexandru for allegedly firing into the air from his car. They say it happened in an alley behind Baxter's Bar on Baxter Avenue near Bardstown Road just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to his arrest report, officers found the gun still warm in Alexandru's car.

He's charged with wanton endangerment and is being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 bond.

