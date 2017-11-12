Man accused of firing shots from his car in the Highlands - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man accused of firing shots from his car in the Highlands

Posted: Updated:
Dimitru Alexandru (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections) Dimitru Alexandru (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after a man was shot and killed in the Highlands area, the neighborhood sees more gunfire. 

Police arrested 31-year-old Dimitru Alexandru for allegedly firing into the air from his car. They say it happened in an alley behind Baxter's Bar on Baxter Avenue near Bardstown Road just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to his arrest report, officers found the gun still warm in Alexandru's car. 

He's charged with wanton endangerment and is being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 bond. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.