LACETT | Durr rescues Cards in OT win over 5th ranked Ohio State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Going into Sunday, the Louisville Cardinals hadn’t beaten an AP top 5 opponent in four years.

If not for the heroics of junior Asia Durr, that streak probably would have continued.

The ACC Preseason player of the year scored a school record 47 points including 13 in overtime as the 9th ranked Cardinals edged 5th ranked Ohio State 95-90 in Columbus, Ohio Sunday afternoon.  

Durr shot 16-29 for the game including 9-15 from downtown. 

It's Louisville 1st win over a top 5 team since a victory over Baylor in 2013. 

U of L is now 2 and 0 to begin the year. The Cards are back in action Tuesday at home against Toledo.  

