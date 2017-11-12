More than 150 people get tattoos for "Tattoos Against Cancer" fu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than 150 people get tattoos for "Tattoos Against Cancer" fundraiser

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Hundreds of people showed support for cancer patient treatment by getting tattoos.

Sunday, all three Tattoo Charlie’s locations in Louisville and Lexington donated all their proceeds to Meghan’s Mountain. Meghan Steinberg was 33 years old when she lost her battle to Leukemia last year.

“Her last wish was to keep her foundation going so that, as she said, her brothers and sisters would know they would never climb their mountain alone,” said Meghan’s father Jerry.

100 percent of the proceeds donated went to the foundation. Donations were a minimum of $30 and went up to any amount. The artists all donated their time for the event as well.

"Cancer runs pretty rampant in my family. I have a breast cancer one up here for my mom who has terminal cancer and I decided to get a lavender one for all cancers," said Heather Dombrowski, who waited nearly four hours to get her tattoo. 

Those wanting a tattoo made a donation and choose from a select sheet of several small cancer ribbon tattoos.

No appointments were taken Sunday, which caused some people to use their time wisely.

Some were lined up at 3:45 a.m., while most waited several hours inside out of the rain for their turn in the tattoo chair.

“It’s a really fun day for us, it’s very emotional at times depending on what people are getting,” said Buddy Wheeler, owner of Tattoo Charlie’s.

Over the last six years, the Tattoos against Cancer benefit has raised more than $45,000 – not including Sunday’s total.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.