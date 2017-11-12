More than 150 people get tattoos for "Tattoos Against Cancer" fundraiser

Eric Crawford with four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over George Mason.

George Mason didn't get the memo that David Padgett's debut as Louisville's interim basketball coach was supposed to be a stress-free feel-good story.

Anas Mahmoud scored two of his six points as Louisville defeated George Mason. (Eric Crawford photo)

For David Padgett and his family, his opening game as Louisville's interim basketball coach was tense, exhausting and unforgettable as the Cards rallied to beat George Mason.

David Padgett was interviewed by Mike Gminski after winning his first game as Louisville's interim basketball coach Sunday. (Eric Crawford photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Hundreds of people showed support for cancer patient treatment by getting tattoos.

Sunday, all three Tattoo Charlie’s locations in Louisville and Lexington donated all their proceeds to Meghan’s Mountain. Meghan Steinberg was 33 years old when she lost her battle to Leukemia last year.

“Her last wish was to keep her foundation going so that, as she said, her brothers and sisters would know they would never climb their mountain alone,” said Meghan’s father Jerry.

100 percent of the proceeds donated went to the foundation. Donations were a minimum of $30 and went up to any amount. The artists all donated their time for the event as well.

"Cancer runs pretty rampant in my family. I have a breast cancer one up here for my mom who has terminal cancer and I decided to get a lavender one for all cancers," said Heather Dombrowski, who waited nearly four hours to get her tattoo.

Those wanting a tattoo made a donation and choose from a select sheet of several small cancer ribbon tattoos.

No appointments were taken Sunday, which caused some people to use their time wisely.

Some were lined up at 3:45 a.m., while most waited several hours inside out of the rain for their turn in the tattoo chair.

“It’s a really fun day for us, it’s very emotional at times depending on what people are getting,” said Buddy Wheeler, owner of Tattoo Charlie’s.

Over the last six years, the Tattoos against Cancer benefit has raised more than $45,000 – not including Sunday’s total.

