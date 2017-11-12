Small plane crashes in south-central Kentucky, 4 killed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Small plane crashes in south-central Kentucky, 4 killed

Posted:

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) -- Police say four people have died in the crash of a small plane in south-central Kentucky.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that a Piper PA32 crashed near Glasgow at 2:21 p.m. CT Sunday. The FAA says the plane was heading to the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset. The statement didn't say where the plane was coming from.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Trooper Jeremy Hodges tells the Bowling Green Daily News that three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Bowling Green.

The four victims have been identified by the Barren County Coroner as 41-year-old Scott Foster of Science Hill, KY, his 15-year-old son Noah Foster, 41-year-old Kyle Stewart, and 40-year-old Quinton Whitaker of Somerset, KY.

Hodges says part of the plane was lodged between large branches in a tree.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams says NTSB investigators planned to arrive at the site on Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

