Police arrest man who allegedly offered them money to avoid court after attempted break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville resident found a man breaking into his garage and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Saturday, just before 11:45 p.m., in the 5400 block of Pendleton Road, near Pauleys Gap Road. Police say a man caught 25-year-old Matthew Conklin trying to break into his garage and held him at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene.

When officers got there, they allegedly found two capped needles, a small bag of suspected methamphetamine and a small clear vial of suspected heroin in Conklin's front pants pockets.

Police say Conklin told them that the substances were indeed methamphetamine and heroin.

According to the arrest report, police discovered that Conklin had gotten into vehicles on the property, but hadn't taken anything.

Officers also found a "large undisclosed amount of currency" in Conklin's possession, according to police. Police say Conklin told two officers that they could split the money between them if he could get out of the charges.

Instead, he was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, two counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substances and one count of bribery.

