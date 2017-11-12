Police arrest man who offered them money to avoid court after attempted break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Committing a crime, then offering money to two police officers to avoid going to court.

That's what police say happened after 25-year-old Matthew Conklin allegedly tried breaking into a garage in southwest Louisville late Saturday night.

Officers found syringes, what was believed to be methamphetamine, and money on Conklin.

According to his arrest report, Conklin offered money to the officers. He's facing bribery, criminal mischief, and drug charges.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.