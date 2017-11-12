LACETT | Wildcats survive scare against Vermont - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Wildcats survive scare against Vermont

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky did not have to wait until Tuesday night for their first real test of the season. They got one Sunday.

With 4th ranked Kansas on deck, the 5th ranked Wildcats nearly lost a shocker to Vermont at Rupp Arena before holding on for a 73-69 victory.

The Catamounts had a chance to tie but senior forward Payton Henson missed a three point shot with three seconds remaining in the game.

Kentucky freshman PJ Washington led all scorers with 17 points.

Kentucky is now 2-0 this year. The Wildcats will play the Jayhawks Tuesday night in Chicago, IL at the United Center as part of the Champions Classic.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.