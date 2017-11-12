LACETT | Wildcats survive scare against Vermont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky did not have to wait until Tuesday night for their first real test of the season. They got one Sunday.

With 4th ranked Kansas on deck, the 5th ranked Wildcats nearly lost a shocker to Vermont at Rupp Arena before holding on for a 73-69 victory.

The Catamounts had a chance to tie but senior forward Payton Henson missed a three point shot with three seconds remaining in the game.

Kentucky freshman PJ Washington led all scorers with 17 points.

Kentucky is now 2-0 this year. The Wildcats will play the Jayhawks Tuesday night in Chicago, IL at the United Center as part of the Champions Classic.

