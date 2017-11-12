Louisville native Dale Romans now all-time leading trainer at Ch - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville native Dale Romans now all-time leading trainer at Churchill Downs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trainer Dale Romans achieved a long-time dream on Sunday at Churchill Downs. 

The south Louisville native broke the record for the most wins by a trainer in the 143-year history of the track. 

Romans surpassed Hall of Fame horseman Bill Mott. 

Mott held onto the record for more than 31 years.

Sunday marked Romans' 703rd trip to the winner's circle at Churchill Downs, which ended the 702-702 between Romans and Mott.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.