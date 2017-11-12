Mother of murder victim honors other homicide victims near son's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mother of murder victim honors other homicide victims near son's birthday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville's homicide count count quickly approaches 100, one mother is trying to spread a message to children that are so often caught up in the violence.

20-year-old Robert Leachman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood back in August. This past Thursday would have been his 21st birthday but instead of celebrating that birthday, his family gathered at his grave.

“My thing is I've been hurting every day,” said his mother, Jamie Denton. “I feel that he is at peace and he is in heaven."

However, Denton and other family members say they gathered not just for Leachman but for the other near 100 homicides so far this year in Louisville.

“I know there are other mothers out here, fathers as well, family members, siblings that have been left behind, they hurt every day too,” Denton said.

So far, there have been 97 homicides in Louisville, five of those are being reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

“Get it under control for our future, our children,” Denton said. “I just don't know what's going on with the world today and guns and killing.”

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.