Mother of murder victim honors other homicide victims near son's birthday

George Mason didn't get the memo that David Padgett's debut as Louisville's interim basketball coach was supposed to be a stress-free feel-good story.

Anas Mahmoud scored two of his six points as Louisville defeated George Mason. (Eric Crawford photo)

Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.

25-year-old Matthew Conklin allegedly tried breaking into a garage in southwest Louisville late Saturday night when he was caught.

Police say four people have died in the crash of a small plane in south-central Kentucky.

For David Padgett and his family, his opening game as Louisville's interim basketball coach was tense, exhausting and unforgettable as the Cards rallied to beat George Mason.

David Padgett was interviewed by Mike Gminski after winning his first game as Louisville's interim basketball coach Sunday. (Eric Crawford photo)

Police say it happened in an alley behind Baxter's Bar on Baxter Avenue near Bardstown Road just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Man accused of firing shots from his car in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville's homicide count count quickly approaches 100, one mother is trying to spread a message to children that are so often caught up in the violence.

20-year-old Robert Leachman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood back in August. This past Thursday would have been his 21st birthday but instead of celebrating that birthday, his family gathered at his grave.

“My thing is I've been hurting every day,” said his mother, Jamie Denton. “I feel that he is at peace and he is in heaven."

However, Denton and other family members say they gathered not just for Leachman but for the other near 100 homicides so far this year in Louisville.

“I know there are other mothers out here, fathers as well, family members, siblings that have been left behind, they hurt every day too,” Denton said.

So far, there have been 97 homicides in Louisville, five of those are being reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

“Get it under control for our future, our children,” Denton said. “I just don't know what's going on with the world today and guns and killing.”

