Keep holiday weight gain away with these simple exercises

Eric Crawford with four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over George Mason.

George Mason didn't get the memo that David Padgett's debut as Louisville's interim basketball coach was supposed to be a stress-free feel-good story.

Anas Mahmoud scored two of his six points as Louisville defeated George Mason. (Eric Crawford photo)

Pioneer Village Police said the two-car crash happened on Preston Highway near Pioneer Trail.

Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.

25-year-old Matthew Conklin allegedly tried breaking into a garage in southwest Louisville late Saturday night when he was caught.

Police arrest man who offered them money to avoid court after attempted break-in

Police say four people have died in the crash of a small plane in south-central Kentucky.

For David Padgett and his family, his opening game as Louisville's interim basketball coach was tense, exhausting and unforgettable as the Cards rallied to beat George Mason.

David Padgett was interviewed by Mike Gminski after winning his first game as Louisville's interim basketball coach Sunday. (Eric Crawford photo)

Police say it happened in an alley behind Baxter's Bar on Baxter Avenue near Bardstown Road just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Man accused of firing shots from his car in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Obesity has been identified as one of the fastest rising health problems in our community. More than 66% of our population is over weight and 34% are obese.

Exercise helps prevent chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease. However, people tend not to exercise because they feel tired, stiff and have persistent pain.

Everyone, no matter how young or old, should be doing some kind of regular exercise program. Resistance bands, small hand weights, and even your own body weight can be used as resistance when designing an exercise program.

Improve Your Metabolism Now: The average adult gains between 4-7 lbs between October and January. Stop the creeping obesity in its tracks by incorporating a safe and effective movement program.

Reducing your tightness and stiffness makes it easier to accomplish any task and reduces your chances of injury. Stronger muscles makes it easier to get groceries out of the car, open jars, push the lawnmower, shovel your driveway and more.

Move better with foam rollers, active stretching, and strength training. Perform 10-15 repetitions of each exercise:

-Chest flys on foam roller

-Diagonal stretch on foam roller

-Straight leg lowering on foam roller

-Restorative pose on foam roller (hold for 2-5 minutes)

Train smarter to maximize your full potential! For more guided exercise and information, visit www.proformanceresults.com.

Carlos Rivas, MS, CSCS is the Director of Health and Well-being @ ProFormance,LLC and FitCorp,LLC. He holds bachelor's degrees in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine and a Masters degree in Exercise Physiology. Carlos is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, National Strength and Conditioning Certified Personal Trainer, American College of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, fitness editor for Kentuckiana Health and Fitness Magazine, Strength and Conditioning instructor for the University of Louisville Exercise Science Program, Fitness Consultant to Miss. America Program, and has more than 20,000 hours of personal training experience.

Carlos can be reached by e-mail: carlosfitpro@gmail.com or 502-741-9428.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.