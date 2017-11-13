Keep holiday weight gain away with these simple exercises - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Keep holiday weight gain away with these simple exercises

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Obesity has been identified as one of the fastest rising health problems in our community. More than 66% of our population is over weight and 34% are obese.

Exercise helps prevent chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease. However, people tend not to exercise because they feel tired, stiff and have persistent pain.

Everyone, no matter how young or old, should be doing some kind of regular exercise program. Resistance bands, small hand weights, and even your own body weight can be used as resistance when designing an exercise program.

Improve Your Metabolism Now: The average adult gains between 4-7 lbs between October and January. Stop the creeping obesity in its tracks by incorporating a safe and effective movement program.

Reducing your tightness and stiffness makes it easier to accomplish any task and reduces your chances of injury. Stronger muscles makes it easier to get groceries out of the car, open jars, push the lawnmower, shovel your driveway and more.

Move better with foam rollers, active stretching, and strength training. Perform 10-15 repetitions of each exercise:

-Chest flys on foam roller

-Diagonal stretch on foam roller 

-Straight leg lowering on foam roller

-Restorative pose on foam roller (hold for 2-5 minutes)

Train smarter to maximize your full potential! For more guided exercise and information, visit www.proformanceresults.com.

Carlos Rivas, MS, CSCS is the Director of Health and Well-being @ ProFormance,LLC and FitCorp,LLC. He holds bachelor's degrees in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine and a Masters degree in Exercise Physiology. Carlos is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, National Strength and Conditioning Certified Personal Trainer, American College of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, fitness editor for Kentuckiana Health and Fitness Magazine, Strength and Conditioning instructor for the University of Louisville Exercise Science Program, Fitness Consultant to Miss. America Program, and has more than 20,000 hours of personal training experience.

Carlos can be reached by e-mail: carlosfitpro@gmail.com or 502-741-9428.

