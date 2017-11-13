Fans rally around Louisville City FC ahead of championship game - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fans rally around Louisville City FC ahead of championship game

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville City FC plays in the USL Cup championship game Monday night.

The game is November 13 at 9 p.m. at Slugger Field, when Louisville City FC squares off against the Swope Park Rangers. 

This is Lou City's first trip to the championship match. The last two years, the boys in purple lost in the eastern conference finals.

