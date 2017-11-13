CRAWFORD | Four thoughts on David Padgett's first Louisville win

With his University of Louisville career likely nearing its end, junior quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to pile up historic achievements.More >>
With his University of Louisville career likely nearing its end, junior quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to pile up historic achievements.More >>
Louisville played its best overall game of the season and Lamar Jackson made some more NCAA history as the Cardinals pounded Virginia 38-21 in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.More >>
Louisville played its best overall game of the season and Lamar Jackson made some more NCAA history as the Cardinals pounded Virginia 38-21 in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.More >>
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
Bellarmine played Louisville close for 30 minutes before fading late in Tuesday night's exhibition in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Bellarmine played Louisville close for 30 minutes before fading late in Tuesday night's exhibition in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Lamar Jackson won't repeat as Heisman Trophy winner, but he still deserves mention as one of the top players in the nation.More >>
Lamar Jackson won't repeat as Heisman Trophy winner, but he still deserves mention as one of the top players in the nation.More >>
Every year around Halloween, Bellarmine throws a scare into an NCAA Division I opponent. Louisville will look to avoid the fear factor when the Knights visit the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday.More >>
Every year around Halloween, Bellarmine throws a scare into an NCAA Division I opponent. Louisville will look to avoid the fear factor when the Knights visit the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday.More >>
For David Padgett and his family, his opening game as Louisville's interim basketball coach was tense, exhausting and unforgettable as the Cards rallied to beat George Mason.More >>
For David Padgett and his family, his opening game as Louisville's interim basketball coach was tense, exhausting and unforgettable as the Cards rallied to beat George Mason.More >>
George Mason didn't get the memo that David Padgett's debut as Louisville's interim basketball coach was supposed to be a stress-free feel-good story.More >>
George Mason didn't get the memo that David Padgett's debut as Louisville's interim basketball coach was supposed to be a stress-free feel-good story.More >>
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
Rick Pitino allegedly "agreed" to call Adidas executive Jim Gatto to request that money be sent to the family of Brian Bowen, according to an indictment recently unsealed in the federal bribery case.More >>
Rick Pitino allegedly "agreed" to call Adidas executive Jim Gatto to request that money be sent to the family of Brian Bowen, according to an indictment recently unsealed in the federal bribery case.More >>
Despite reports that the FBI has cleared Louisville freshman Brian Bowen from its investigative process, his status with the school remains unchanged and he is not practicing with the team while the school investigates his eligibility.More >>
Despite reports that the FBI has cleared Louisville freshman Brian Bowen from its investigative process, his status with the school remains unchanged and he is not practicing with the team while the school investigates his eligibility.More >>
Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, a former assistant at Louisville, has kept in contact with former Louisville coach Rick Pitino since the Hall of Famer was fired from his position last month.More >>
Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, a former assistant at Louisville, has kept in contact with former Louisville coach Rick Pitino since the Hall of Famer was fired from his position last month.More >>