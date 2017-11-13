Taylor Swift to perform in Louisville in 2018 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Taylor Swift to perform in Louisville in 2018

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Music superstar Taylor Swift is headed to Louisville.

According to a news release, the singer will perform at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on June 30, 2018.

The show will be part of her upcoming tour, which supports her recently released studio album "Reputation."

Tickets for the tour are expected to go on sale for the general public on December 13.

Information about ticket sales for the tour can be found on Swift's website.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.