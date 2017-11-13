Louisville FREE Public Library gets kids excited about learning with Family STEAM Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Louisville FREE Public Library is getting kids excited about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math with Family STEAM Day.

It's a full day of exploration and interactive fun on Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Central Regional Library (7300 Jefferson Boulevard).

Many local organizations are showcasing their connection to STEAM. The Kentucky Science Center will conduct two science expos. The Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium will be on-hand with the Owsley Brown II Portable Planetarium. The Southland Dairy Farmers will bring their mobile dairy classroom (complete with a real cow). You can also discover art with the Speed Museum's Art Detectives, explore nature with Jefferson Memorial Forest and Second Chances Wildlife, learn how to make concrete with Irving Materials Inc., or try out the Library's virtual reality headset.

Other STEAM Day presenters include Kentucky Educational Television (KET), the Louisville Mandolin Orchestra, and Louisville Rocks.

Refreshments will be available for purchase during the event from Heine Brothers' Coffee & The Celtic Pig Food Truck.

Click here for more information about the FREE Family STEAM Day.

