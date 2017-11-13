LMPD: Louisville man fired gunshot into apartment ceiling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say fired a round into the ceiling of an apartment.

Tevin Bowers, 24, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 9. According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened on Sept. 18, 2017 at an apartment in the 700 block of South Hancock Street, near South Jackson Street, in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Police say a victim heard a gunshot from an apartment below and was informed by maintenance that a round from a gun had been fired into the ceiling.

According to officials, the victim found a spot in the rear bedroom floor that had been damaged by the round.

Authorities say the victim's 11-year-old grandson was lying on a bed several feet from the spot.

According to investigators, Bowers was implicated by his sister who had been inside the apartment.

Bowers is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He's due in court on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.