LMPD: Louisville man fired gunshot into apartment ceiling - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD: Louisville man fired gunshot into apartment ceiling

Posted: Updated:
Tevin Bowers (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Tevin Bowers (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say fired a round into the ceiling of an apartment.

Tevin Bowers, 24, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 9. According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened on Sept. 18, 2017 at an apartment in the 700 block of South Hancock Street, near South Jackson Street, in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Police say a victim heard a gunshot from an apartment below and was informed by maintenance that a round from a gun had been fired into the ceiling.

According to officials, the victim found a spot in the rear bedroom floor that had been damaged by the round.

Authorities say the victim's 11-year-old grandson was lying on a bed several feet from the spot.

According to investigators, Bowers was implicated by his sister who had been inside the apartment.

Bowers is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He's due in court on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.