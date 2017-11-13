Police identify 2 people killed in Hardin County car crash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police identify 2 people killed in Hardin County car crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after two vehicles crashed in Hardin County Sunday night.

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, it happened at 7 p.m. on Dixie Highway, near Glendale, Kentucky.

Police say 23-year-old Dakota Shane Reynolds, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the driver, and 20-year-old April Marie Bryant, of Radcliff, Kentucky, a passenger, were traveling in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway in a 1997 Toyota Tercel.

At the same time, two people were driving northbound on Dixie Highway in a 2008 Ford Edge. 

Police say that the Toyota Tercel, driven by Reynolds, spun out and entered the northbound lane. At that point, police say, the Ford Edge hit the Tercel on the passenger side.

According to the press release, police do not yet know why the Tercel spun out.

Both Reynolds and Bryant were pronounced dead at the scene. The two people in the Ford Edge were taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

