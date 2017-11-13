Corbett's: An American Place closes after a decade in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chef Dean Corbett is closing one of his signature restaurants.

Corbett's: An American Place closed over the weekend, after more than a decade in the historic Von Allmen mansion in east Louisville.

No reason was given for the closing, but Corbett released a statement that said, "While this is an incredibly sad time for us all, I am personally incredibly grateful to all the talented men and women who passed through our doors, becoming part of our team over the past 10 years, who have given their time and talents to make us the very best."

Corbett says much of the team will be joining the staff at his other restaurants Equus & Jack’s Lounge.

