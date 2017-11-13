Corbett's: An American Place closes after a decade in business - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Corbett's: An American Place closes after a decade in business

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chef Dean Corbett is closing one of his signature restaurants. 

Corbett's: An American Place closed over the weekend, after more than a decade in the historic Von Allmen mansion in east Louisville. 

No reason was given for the closing, but Corbett released a statement that said, "While this is an incredibly sad time for us all, I am personally incredibly grateful to all the talented men and women who passed through our doors, becoming part of our team over the past 10 years, who have given their time and talents to make us the very best."

Corbett says much of the team will be joining the staff at his other restaurants Equus & Jack’s Lounge. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.