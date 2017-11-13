Exploding lithium battery causes scare at Orlando airport

Police say they do not yet know why one of the vehicles spun out and drove into the opposing lane of traffic.

Police say they do not yet know why one of the vehicles spun out and drove into the opposing lane of traffic.

In its third season of existence, Louisville City FC won the USL Championship, 1-0, over Swope Park on Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

In its third season of existence, Louisville City FC won the USL Championship, 1-0, over Swope Park on Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

LMPD said it happened just after 5 p.m. at the 44 Auto Mart on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road.

LMPD said it happened just after 5 p.m. at the 44 Auto Mart on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road.

3-year-old boy in grave condition after shooting himself in the head

3-year-old boy in grave condition after shooting himself in the head

A homeowner with a gun and his 150-pound dog named Tank made a long night for an unwelcome house guest.

A homeowner with a gun and his 150-pound dog named Tank made a long night for an unwelcome house guest.

A pizza delivery person was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in the Jacobs neighborhood, just north of I-264.

A pizza delivery person was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in the Jacobs neighborhood, just north of I-264.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A smoking package caused a scare and long delays at the Orlando International Airport Friday evening.

Newly released surveillance video shows the moments right after a lithium battery exploded inside a passenger's bag, just outside a security checkpoint.

After the bag was searched, it was determined that the noise was caused by a lithium ion camera battery that had exploded and caught fire inside the camera bag, which began to smoke.

According to an article on Fox News, the video, taken around 5 p.m. on Nov. 10, shows passengers running from a security checkpoint after a loud noise and smoke started coming from a nearby passenger's bag. Security officer Ricardo Perez -- a 20-year army veteran -- then rushes in to carry the bag to a less-populated area.

"There were folks all over," Perez said. "The bag went and started smoking. I approached it I radioed and then I picked up the bag and brought it over to where that wheelchair sign is right there in between the pillars, in hopes that if it did go off some of the shock and anything in it would be absorbed by the pillar and the concrete posts."

As a result of the chaos, every passenger who was on a plane on the tarmac, waiting at the gate or in the terminal, had to go through screening again. That led to hours of delays and the cancellation of 20 flights.

The terminal was also briefly evacuated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media and FOX News. All rights reserved.