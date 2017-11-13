Exploding lithium battery causes scare at Orlando airport - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Exploding lithium battery causes scare at Orlando airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A smoking package caused a scare and long delays at the Orlando International Airport Friday evening. 

Newly released surveillance video shows the moments right after a lithium battery exploded inside a passenger's bag, just outside a security checkpoint.

After the bag was searched, it was determined that the noise was caused by a lithium ion camera battery that had exploded and caught fire inside the camera bag, which began to smoke.

According to an article on Fox News, the video, taken around 5 p.m. on Nov. 10, shows passengers running from a security checkpoint after a loud noise and smoke started coming from a nearby passenger's bag. Security officer Ricardo Perez -- a 20-year army veteran -- then rushes in to carry the  bag to a less-populated area.

"There were folks all over," Perez said. "The bag went and started smoking. I approached it I radioed and then I picked up the bag and brought it over to where that wheelchair sign is right there in between the pillars, in hopes that if it did go off some of the shock and anything in it would be absorbed by the pillar and the concrete posts."

As a result of the chaos, every passenger who was on a plane on the tarmac, waiting at the gate or in the terminal, had to go through screening again. That led to hours of delays and the cancellation of 20 flights.

The terminal was also briefly evacuated.

