U.S. Sen. Rand Paul tweets that he is 'returning to work' after assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul is going back to work on Monday, according to his Twitter account, even as he's hired a personal injury attorney to represent him after an alleged assault.

"While I'm still in a good deal of pain, I will be returning to work in the Senate today, ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks," Paul tweeted.

Kelley and I want to thank everyone once again for your thoughts and prayers for my recovery. While I’m still in a good deal of pain, I will be returning to work in the Senate today, ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 13, 2017

The news comes after Paul suffered six broken ribs after an alleged assault. Rene Boucher, Paul's neighbor of 17 years, is accused of assaulting the Kentucky Republican while he was mowing his lawn earlier this month.

Boucher was charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Bowling Green on Thursday.

Paul wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he suffered six broken ribs and a pleural effusion, which is excess fluid around the lungs. The injuries had sidelined Paul from the Senate as he recovered at his home.

Paul has also hired a personal injury attorney to represent him in connection with the assault. The law offices of Thomas N. Kerrick confirmed by phone Monday morning that the senator has retained their services.

The reason for the alleged assault is still unclear. But Paul's senior advisor, Doug Stafford, tells WDRB that this is a serious criminal matter involving serious injury.

"As to reports of a longstanding dispute with the attacker, the Pauls have had no conversations with him in many years," Stafford said. "The first 'conversation' with the attacker came after Sen. Paul's ribs were broken. This was not a 'fight,' it was a blindside, violent attack by a disturbed person. Anyone claiming otherwise is simply uninformed or seeking media attention."

Last week, Boucher's attorney said it was not about politics. He called it "a very regrettable dispute" that was "trivial."

