Louisville students giving back by working with Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' Foundation

WDRB used a laser speed detector to clock buses on main roads, side roads and interstates.

Police say they do not yet know why one of the vehicles spun out and drove into the opposing lane of traffic.

In its third season of existence, Louisville City FC won the USL Championship, 1-0, over Swope Park on Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

LMPD said it happened just after 5 p.m. at the 44 Auto Mart on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road.

3-year-old boy in grave condition after shooting himself in the head

A homeowner with a gun and his 150-pound dog named Tank made a long night for an unwelcome house guest.

A pizza delivery person was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in the Jacobs neighborhood, just north of I-264.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local students are following a pop music superstar's example of spreading kindness and giving back to the community.

It's all part of the work of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” Foundation. And the message is simple: be kind.

Youth performing arts students at Western Middle School and Lincoln Elementary put on a show Monday as they sang and danced to several hits by Lady Gaga.

Amanda Sant, an 8th grade student at Western Middle School said, "Sometimes people forget that kindness is so important and they bully or they spread hate, and we don’t want to do that, we want to spread kindness.”

This comes as the pop star is bringing her JoAnne World Tour to the KFC! Yum Center Monday night.

Along with help from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Western Middle School Principal Kym Rice, students were able to collect donations as part of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

Items such as toothbrushes, deodorant and other toiletries will be given to the Center for Women and Families.

The foundation's goal is to empower children and remind everyone that a little kindness goes a long way.

Mayor Fischer said, "The quality of the performance and the compassion and kindness of the kids to raise all of these goods for people who need them, it’s just a great example of what a compassionate city Louisville is.”

Maya Smith, a spokesperson for the Born This Way Foundation, said "She wants to be remembered for this work, if not more than for her music. This truly comes from a personal place for her. She’s so excited we’re here this morning.”

Gaga tries to hold these types of events in each city she visits.

The singer's concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

