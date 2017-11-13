Sen. McConnell says Roy Moore 'should step aside' in light of sex allegations

Police say they do not yet know why one of the vehicles spun out and drove into the opposing lane of traffic.

In its third season of existence, Louisville City FC won the USL Championship, 1-0, over Swope Park on Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

LMPD said it happened just after 5 p.m. at the 44 Auto Mart on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road.

3-year-old boy in grave condition after shooting himself in the head

A homeowner with a gun and his 150-pound dog named Tank made a long night for an unwelcome house guest.

A pizza delivery person was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in the Jacobs neighborhood, just north of I-264.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is distancing himself from controversial Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

McConnell says Moore "should step aside" in light of sexual contact allegations with a 14-year-old girl in the 1970s. The Republican leader made his remarks during a news conference in Louisville.

While pressure to quit the race four weeks before Election Day intensified from within the Republican Party, Moore assured supporters Sunday night at a Huntsville, Alabama, gym that the Washington Post story was "fake news."

But McConnell says he believes women who have stepped forward to accuse Moore of inappropriate sexual contact. And he says Republicans are looking at a write-in option in Alabama. The election is next month.

Moore says a lawsuit will be filed over the newspaper report carrying allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl four decades ago. And he said that neither Democrats nor Republicans want to see him win a special Senate election to fill the seat left vacant by the appointment of Jeff Sessions to Attorney General.

The former judge also questioned why such allegations would be leveled for the first time so close to the special election in spite of his decades in public life.

