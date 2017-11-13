Best Buy looking to fill hundreds of seasonal positions at Shepherdsville facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Best Buy is looking for lots of help at a local facility for the approaching holiday season.

According to a news release, the company is looking to fill 250 seasonal positions at its regional distribution center in Shepherdsville.

Starting pay for jobs range between $13.50 and $14 an hour.

The company is looking for general warehouse workers and merchandise processors. General warehouse workers' responsibilities include unloading trucks and packing products to be shipped to Best Buy locations. Merchandise processors are responsible for fulfilling online orders and getting packages shipped to customers.

For more information about the jobs and to apply, go to Elwood Staffing, Kelly Services or Adecco.

