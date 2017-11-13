Police arrest man wanted for 'execution-style' murder of Louisville man

Michael Baines III (left) of Jeffersonville, Ind. has been arrested, but police are still searching for Robert Sheckles Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted for gunning down a Louisville man at a New Albany gas station.

According to New Albany Chief of Police Todd Bailey, Michael Baines III of Jeffersonville is in custody at the Floyd County Jail.

Baines is charged with the murder of 33-year-old Eddie "Benard" Hamilton. Police say Hamilton was shot "execution-style" outside a Marathon gas station on Charlestown Road near Slate Run Road on Nov. 5. after a fight at a nearby bar.

Baines was named as a suspect along with a second man -- 27-year-old Robert L. Sheckles Jr. -- during a news conference on Nov. 9.

During the news conference, Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson said Hamilton was shot execution-style, and may have known his attackers.

According to Henderson, police do not yet have a motive for the shooting. He says investigators believe it started at Mac's Hideaway, a bar not far from the gas station.

"There was a confrontation, and eventually there was a foot pursuit where the victim ended up," Henderson said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the New Albany Police Department at 812-948-NAPD.

Baines is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.

