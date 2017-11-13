Feeders Supply stores to offer pet pictures with Santa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even your pet has a Christmas list.

Well, maybe not. Actually, we don't know WHAT your pet has. He or she may not be thinking any further than the next can of Alpo Prime Cuts. But we're pretty sure YOU have a Christmas list.

Why not put a picture of your pet with Santa on it?

For the first and second weekends in December, all Feeders Supply stores will be offering pet owners the opportunity to have their pets' pictures taken with Santa. According to a news release from the Kentucky Humane Society, over 800 volunteers from seven local animal charities will run the event, and roughly 5,000 local families are expected to participate.

Local proceeds will benefit the Kentucky Humane Society, the Floyd County Animal Rescue League, the Franklin County Humane Society, the Humane Society of Oldham County, the Lexington Humane Society, Saving Sunny Inc. and the Shamrock Pet Foundation.

"While dogs, cats and often their families are most likely in the photos, all species are welcome," the news release states. "In the past, chickens, bunnies, bearded dragons and even horses have had their photos taken with Santa."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.