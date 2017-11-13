Silver Alert declared for missing Indiana woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Silver Alert declared for missing Indiana woman


Alice Oswald (Image Source: Indiana State Police) Alice Oswald (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Silver Alert has been declared for a missing woman from Terre Haute who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities are searching for 77-year-old Alice Oswald. Police say she was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. in Terre Haute.

Officials describe Oswald as a white female and say she is 5'4, 120 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Oswald was last seen driving a burgundy 2014 Honda CRV with an Indiana plate number of UJN699.

She may require medical assistance, according to police.

Anyone with information on Oswald's whereabouts is asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or 911.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

