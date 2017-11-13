GE plans to get out of the light bulb business - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GE plans to get out of the light bulb business

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The light is burning out off General Electric's iconic light bulb business.

The company is getting rid of the light bulb with plans to sell the consumer lighting division by 2019. It's the most iconic product of its 125-year history, with Thomas Edison co-founding GE in 1889.

The New GE CEO says the company will focus on its health, power and aviation business.

