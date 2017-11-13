Teen shot and injured after getting off bus in the Shawnee neigh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teen shot and injured after getting off bus in the Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting of a teenager in the Shawnee neighborhood. 

A MetroSafe supervisor tells WDRB that a juvenile was shot in the leg after getting off of a bus on Vermont Avenue near 38th Street about 2:20 p.m. on Monday.  There is no word on whether it was a school bus. 

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says a 15-year-old male was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.  

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigation.

