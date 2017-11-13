Louisville native 'nervous' to perform hometown concert with Lady Gaga

WDRB used a laser speed detector to clock buses on main roads, side roads and interstates.

Police say they do not yet know why one of the vehicles spun out and drove into the opposing lane of traffic.

In its third season of existence, Louisville City FC won the USL Championship, 1-0, over Swope Park on Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

LMPD said it happened just after 5 p.m. at the 44 Auto Mart on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road.

3-year-old boy in grave condition after shooting himself in the head

A homeowner with a gun and his 150-pound dog named Tank made a long night for an unwelcome house guest.

A pizza delivery person was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in the Jacobs neighborhood, just north of I-264.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday is the the day Lady Gaga fans have been waiting for as the superstar makes a stop on her Joanne World tour at the KFC Yum! Center.

And it’s a homecoming for one of her dancers. Graham Breitenstein is a Male High School graduate and has been dancing with the superstar for more than eight years.

“I am way more nervous for tonight than I am for any other show,” Breitenstein said from his hotel room just hours before he takes the stage. “Say I have 20 people coming tonight, and you put those people in ... it can just be those 20 people, and I would be a wreck.”

Nerves are rare for the 32-year old who has traveled the world four times with Gaga, but it’s a different story when familiar eyes are looking up from the audience.

It has been a busy year for Breitenstein, who started off 2017 carrying Lady Gaga on stage during the Super Bowl halftime show.

“That was really, like, the most intense 12 minutes,” he said.

Trust and loyalty is the reason he said the dancers and crew are so close with the star.

“She’s always just taken such great care of all of us, and I feel there is a mutual respect,” Breitenstein said. “I approach it like it’s my 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. When I step on stage, it’s like I am walking into the office.”

Except on some nights his office can be 50,000 screaming fans in Dubai to 18,000 in his hometown of Louisville.

“Her fans are just so awesome," he said. They are awesome.”

Breitenstein said he hopes to teach dance classes in Louisville once the tour wraps up in early 2018.

“I am going to be trying to work a lot with our local dancers, our local creatives," Breitenstein said. "My mind is full of so many ideas of what I want to do locally."

But in the meantime, friends and family will be watching from the audience Monday night cheering him on.

“It feels like the Super Bowl to me,” Breitenstein said.

Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour wraps up Feb. 23 in Berlin.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.