Indianapolis tow truck driver dies after being shot on the job - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indianapolis tow truck driver dies after being shot on the job

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a tow truck driver was shot and killed on the job in Indianapolis over the weekend.

Police say 47-year-old Stephen Deputy was shot several times around 11 o'clock Saturday night.

Officials say they aren't sure whether the violence stemmed from the job he was on or from a separate incident. There was also a robbery less than a block away that night and police are investigating whether there's a possible connection.

So far, no arrests have been made. 

