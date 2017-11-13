Former super market will be new home for Gilda's Club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An former super market in The Highlands will soon be used to help people with cancer.

Gilda's Club is moving into the old Burger's Super Market and an adjoining property on Grinstead Drive and Ray Avenue.

Gilda's is a free cancer support community, currently located on Baxter Avenue near the old Phoenix Hill Tavern. But they've outgrown their space and parking needs.

The move will more than double the amount of space for Gilda's.

Gilda's plans to make the move sometime in 2019, after extensive renovations.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.